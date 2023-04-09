Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Wild Wednesday

Blood drive held for local man in Purvis

Blood drive held in Purvis to help man with cancer
Blood drive held in Purvis to help man with cancer(WILX)
By Kyra Lampley
Published: Apr. 8, 2023 at 8:48 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PURVIS, Miss. (WDAM) - Members of the Purvis community gave back to one of their own this weekend.

A blood drive was held for Lloyd Madden on Saturday at the Pine Grove Community Center.

A father, grandfather, uncle and friend to many in the community, Madden was diagnosed with Stage three lung cancer in October and has been battling the disease since.

After learning his red-blood count and platelets were too low to receive chemotherapy, his daughter quickly thought of a blood drive.

“It was kind of a last-minute thing,” Melinda Yawn said. “It was either do it now or wait another month and a half and another month and a half was gonna be too long,”

Nurses and staff of Mississippi Blood Services helped in the process of collecting blood for Madden.

One donor said he donated because it was the right thing to do.

“It’s an even better feeling, especially these days, people need help and it’s like nobody wants to help anymore, it’s kind of sad,” Robbie Petit said. “We just need to stand up for each other, and help each other out more often.”

Yawn said Madden was proud of the turnout of the drive, with more than 30 people showing their support for his cause.

“He knows that he has that support system behind him and as sick as he is, he’s still here today,” she said. “Cautiously, of course, he’s trying to keep his distance from everyone, but he’s still here to tell everybody thank you.”

The blood drive lasted from 10 am to 3 pm.

To donate to Madden, visit any of the blood donation centers around the Pine Belt and give them Madden’s code, E175.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Frazier was arrested on Wednesday and charged with unnatural intercourse - aggravated cruelty...
GRAPHIC: Investigators release details into Jones Co. unnatural intercourse case
George Ryan Walters is being charged with second-degree murder for the shooting death of...
Testimony at bond hearing details altercation leading to fatal shooting at Jones Co. church
A 19-year-old Jones County woman was arrested Wednesday morning and charged with performing a...
Jones Co. female behind bars for performing sexual act with dog on social media
Denise Nicole Frazier, 19, Laurel, made her first appearance Thursday afternoon in Jones County...
$25K bond set for Jones County woman charged for filming sexual acts with animal
Miss. woman accused of having sex with teens while drugs, alcohol involved
Miss. woman accused of having sex with teens while drugs, alcohol involved

Latest News

One dozen adult dogs were adopted during a special "Hoppy Hour" free Easter adoption event...
SPAS ‘Hoppy Hour’ event finds forever homes for one dozen adult dogs
The Mississippi Armed Forces Museum will host a ceremony honoring Vietnam War veterans on Wed.,...
Shelby museum to host Vietnam War Veterans Day ceremony April 12
Shelby's military museum to receive final items from depot in Anniston, Ala.
Shelby's military museum to receive final items from depot in Anniston, Ala.
New details emerge in Jones County church shooting
New details emerge in Jones County church shooting