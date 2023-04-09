Blood drive held for local man in Purvis

PURVIS, Miss. (WDAM) - Members of the Purvis community gave back to one of their own this weekend.

A blood drive was held for Lloyd Madden on Saturday at the Pine Grove Community Center.

A father, grandfather, uncle and friend to many in the community, Madden was diagnosed with Stage three lung cancer in October and has been battling the disease since.

After learning his red-blood count and platelets were too low to receive chemotherapy, his daughter quickly thought of a blood drive.

“It was kind of a last-minute thing,” Melinda Yawn said. “It was either do it now or wait another month and a half and another month and a half was gonna be too long,”

Nurses and staff of Mississippi Blood Services helped in the process of collecting blood for Madden.

One donor said he donated because it was the right thing to do.

“It’s an even better feeling, especially these days, people need help and it’s like nobody wants to help anymore, it’s kind of sad,” Robbie Petit said. “We just need to stand up for each other, and help each other out more often.”

Yawn said Madden was proud of the turnout of the drive, with more than 30 people showing their support for his cause.

“He knows that he has that support system behind him and as sick as he is, he’s still here today,” she said. “Cautiously, of course, he’s trying to keep his distance from everyone, but he’s still here to tell everybody thank you.”

The blood drive lasted from 10 am to 3 pm.

To donate to Madden, visit any of the blood donation centers around the Pine Belt and give them Madden’s code, E175.

