Bay Springs celebrates Easter

BAY SPRINGS, Miss. (WDAM) - Kids of all ages brought baskets to City Park in Bay Springs Saturday morning.

Running, searching, as an Easter Egg hunt brought out a bit of friendly competition as kids sought candy and other prizes.

And ahead of his big day, the Easter Bunny made an appearance, too.

“It’s fun to see kids running around, having a good time and enjoying themselves,” Bay Springs Mayor Donald Brown said. “l was surprised of the ones that weren’t afraid of the Easter Bunny.

“Most of the time all the kids are afraid of the Easter Bunny, but they were glad to get up there and have their picture made with the Easter Bunny and that was a good time.”

For Brown, it was his second year taking part in the city’s annual Easter Egg hunt.

