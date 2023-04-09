Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Wild Wednesday

2 Wisconsin police officers fatally shot during traffic stop

By WEAU Staff and Gray News staff
Published: Apr. 9, 2023 at 12:06 AM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BARRON COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU/Gray News) - An investigation is ongoing after two Wisconsin police officers were killed in the line of duty following a traffic stop.

The Wisconsin Department of Justice reports its Division of Criminal Investigation is investigating an officer-involved critical incident that happened just after 3:30 p.m. Saturday in the Village of Cameron, according to WEAU.

An officer from the Chetek Police Department conducted a traffic stop, during which gunfire was exchanged. One Chetek Police officer and one Cameron Police officer died at the scene.

The suspect was taken to the hospital, where they later died, according to authorities.

Multiple law enforcement agencies posted tributes to the fallen officers on their Facebook pages, including The Village of East Troy Police Department.

The department posted, “Tonight our hearts are heavy as we send our thoughts and prayers to the Village of Cameron Police Department, the City of Chetek Police Department, the Barron County community, and the families of two officers lost in the line of duty today.”

A Facebook post from the Rice Lake Police Department said, “Our hearts are with Chetek Police Department and Village of Cameron Police Department Family, Friends, and Community. We stand together!”

Investigators are continuing to review evidence and determine the facts of the incident. Their reports will be turned over to the Barron County district attorney when the investigation concludes.

Copyright 2023 WEAU via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Frazier was arrested on Wednesday and charged with unnatural intercourse - aggravated cruelty...
GRAPHIC: Investigators release details into Jones Co. unnatural intercourse case
George Ryan Walters is being charged with second-degree murder for the shooting death of...
Testimony at bond hearing details altercation leading to fatal shooting at Jones Co. church
A 19-year-old Jones County woman was arrested Wednesday morning and charged with performing a...
Jones Co. female behind bars for performing sexual act with dog on social media
Denise Nicole Frazier, 19, Laurel, made her first appearance Thursday afternoon in Jones County...
$25K bond set for Jones County woman charged for filming sexual acts with animal
Miss. woman accused of having sex with teens while drugs, alcohol involved
Miss. woman accused of having sex with teens while drugs, alcohol involved

Latest News

Bay Springs hosted Easter Egg hunt Saturday
Bay Springs celebrates Easter
The Heritage Music Park was dedicated in Hattiesburg Saturday morning.
Hattiesburg’s Community Arts Center lawn becomes a park
FILE - Sen. Richard Blumenthal, D-Conn., speaks during a news conference on Feb. 16, 2023, on...
Blumenthal breaks leg at UConn parade, to undergo surgery
2 officers
2 Police Officers Killed In the Line of Duty