Vigil held for Hattiesburg father killed in shooting earlier this week

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Candles and balloons lay outside the Hattiesburg home where 29-year-old Terry Barnes was shot through a window while his kids were inside.

“Been tough, having my daddy come from Kentucky and his other siblings come from out of state,” Barnes’ sister, Chakeria Atkins, said Friday night after an emotional week.

Atkins said it was important to honor her brother with singing, reading and prayer.

“It’s not a sad moment,”Atkins said. “It’s a celebration because I rather him be somewhere safe versus being out here in this wicked world.”

Barnes’ child, 2-year-old Tristan Barnes, was wounded in the shooting, but the family said Friday that he was showing signs of improvement at Children’s Hospital in Jackson.

While Hattiesburg Police continue to look for the shooter, Atkins says she’ll miss her brother’s involvement in her life.

“Remember him saying, ‘Sis, what you got going on, sis? Come on out here sis, we got this going on, we got that going on,’” Atkins said.

Terry Barnes left behind 3 children.

As loved ones prepared to say their final goodbyes, they reflected on how much he meant to the family.

“My brother was always a family person, so I got to love him for that because he made sure he try to keep everything together for his family,” Atkins said. “Even his kids, he made sure that his kids was always involved with everything.”

HPD still is investigating and encouraging anybody with information to come forward.

