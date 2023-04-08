Win Stuff
SPAS hopes adult dogs get forever homes during Easter ‘Hoppy Hour’ adoption event

"Senorita" is one of about 40 adult dogs available for adoption Saturday at Southern Pines...
"Senorita" is one of about 40 adult dogs available for adoption Saturday at Southern Pines Animal Shelter during a "Hoppy Hour" Easter adoption event.(WDAM)
By Charles Herrington
Published: Apr. 7, 2023 at 10:13 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - Southern Pines Animal Shelter is hosting a special free adoption event this weekend that is focused on adult dogs.

A “Hoppy Hour” event will be held at the shelter from noon to 5 p.m. Saturday,

All adoption fees will be waived.

Shelter staff hope the event will encourage folks to open their homes and hearts to lovable mature pups.

About 40 adult dogs will be up for adoption.

“In order to adopt from us, you have to be at least 18 years old,” said Sarah Krock, community engagement manager at Southern Pines Animal Shelter. “We do have an adoption application and we take a copy of a valid ID, but our adoption process is really about conversation, about getting to know these families and finding a pet that’s going to be the right fit for them.”

SPAS is also having an off-site adoption event at PetSmart in Hattiesburg Saturday from 11 a.m. through 4 p.m.

Cats and dogs of all ages will be available for adoption there, for the usual adoption fees.

