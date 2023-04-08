Shelby museum to host Vietnam War Veterans Day ceremony April 12

Win Stuff
By Charles Herrington
Published: Apr. 8, 2023 at 5:52 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
CAMP SHELBY, Miss. (WDAM) - The Mississippi Armed Forces Museum is hosting a special ceremony next week to honor veterans of the Vietnam War.

The event, recognizing Vietnam War Veterans Day, will be held at the museum on Wed., April 12 at 10 a.m.

It will include speeches by Vietnam War veterans and Mississippi National Guard adjutant general Maj. Gen. Janson D. Boyles.

Individual honors will also be presented to all attending Vietnam War vets.

Veterans and their families can also view a traveling Vietnam War memorial wall.

“It’s a chance for us to celebrate our Vietnam veterans, literally, embrace our Vietnam veterans and look back on 50 years, how much we’ve changed as a country and just really show appreciation for those who were in service during the Vietnam war,” said Tommy Lofton, director of the Mississippi Armed Forces Museum.

A wreath will also be laid at the traveling memorial wall, to honor those killed in the war and those missing in action.

The ceremony is free and open to everyone.

