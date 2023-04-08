Win Stuff
Shelby museum to get last shipment of Anniston depot vehicles in late April

The Mississippi Armed Forces Museum has already received dozens of military vehicles and cannons from the Anniston Army Depot.(wdam)
By Charles Herrington
Published: Apr. 7, 2023 at 9:56 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
CAMP SHELBY, Miss. (WDAM) - The Mississippi Armed Forces Museum is about to get one last shipment of historic military items from the U.S. Army Depot in Anniston, Ala.

The Army is sending a World War Two tank, a Vietnam War-era helicopter and an amphibious cargo vehicle to the museum later this month.

The shipment is part of a program from the Army Museum Enterprise to move thousands of piece of artifacts in its inventory to museums, veterans organizations and other groups.

Camp Shelby has already received two shipments of vehicles, rare cannons and other items from the Anniston Depot.

“We were able to acquire quite a few items from the Revolutionary War up through modern conflicts, so the remaining three pieces that we’ve been long-awaiting to arrive here, a Sherman tank, a LARC (Lighter, Amphibious, Resupply, Cargo) and a UH-1 Huey helicopter will be here in the next couple of weeks and we’re looking forward to having them here on site,” said Tommy Lofton, Mississippi Armed Forces Museum director.

The museum is expecting about 45 items from the Anniston Depot.

