Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Wild Wednesday

One dead in Clarke County crash that involved five passengers

(AP Images)
By Ethan Bird
Published: Apr. 8, 2023 at 2:07 PM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - According to Mississippi Highway Patrol one person is dead in a crash on I-59S in Clarke County near mile marker 137.

MHP confirmed to News 11 that the car ran off the road and collided with a tree. The accident lead to the driver being pronounced dead on the scene and an adult passenger received serious injuries.

There were also three children in the car, they were not injured.

The crash happened around 4:10 A.M., according to MHP.

The names of the victims have not been released as they are pending the notification of family members.

Copyright 2023 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Frazier was arrested on Wednesday and charged with unnatural intercourse - aggravated cruelty...
GRAPHIC: Investigators release details into Jones Co. unnatural intercourse case
George Ryan Walters is being charged with second-degree murder for the shooting death of...
Testimony at bond hearing details altercation leading to fatal shooting at Jones Co. church
A 19-year-old Jones County woman was arrested Wednesday morning and charged with performing a...
Jones Co. female behind bars for performing sexual act with dog on social media
Denise Nicole Frazier, 19, Laurel, made her first appearance Thursday afternoon in Jones County...
$25K bond set for Jones County woman charged for filming sexual acts with animal
Miss. woman accused of having sex with teens while drugs, alcohol involved
Miss. woman accused of having sex with teens while drugs, alcohol involved

Latest News

The Mississippi Armed Forces Museum will host a ceremony honoring Vietnam War veterans on Wed.,...
Shelby museum to host Vietnam War Veterans Day ceremony April 12
Shelby's military museum to receive final items from depot in Anniston, Ala.
Shelby's military museum to receive final items from depot in Anniston, Ala.
New details emerge in Jones County church shooting
New details emerge in Jones County church shooting
Man trapped in car after rollover on U.S. 84
Man trapped in car after rollover on U.S. 84