One dead in Clarke County crash that involved five passengers

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - According to Mississippi Highway Patrol one person is dead in a crash on I-59S in Clarke County near mile marker 137.

MHP confirmed to News 11 that the car ran off the road and collided with a tree. The accident lead to the driver being pronounced dead on the scene and an adult passenger received serious injuries.

There were also three children in the car, they were not injured.

The crash happened around 4:10 A.M., according to MHP.

The names of the victims have not been released as they are pending the notification of family members.

