More rain is expected for your Saturday. Easter will be dry and cloudy.

Patrick's Good Friday PM Forecast 4/7
By Patrick Bigbie
Published: Apr. 7, 2023 at 7:05 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
This evening will be cloudy with scattered showers. Temperatures fall into the mid 60s this evening. Overnight lows will bottom out into the upper 50s.

Rain and thunderstorms will linger into your Saturday. The best chances of rain will be mainly during the morning hours. Skies will be cloudy all afternoon Highs will be in the low 70s.

Easter Sunday will be cloudy and cool with highs only reaching the mid 60s.

Next week will start off dry and mostly cloudy, but we could see a few showers move in by next Wednesday. Highs will be in the upper 60s to low 70s.

