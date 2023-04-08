Man injured in single-vehicle rollover on U.S. 84

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) -First responders responded en masse Thursday afternoon to a one-vehicle accident that left a driver pinned in his car under a bridge on U.S. 84 east.

Powers Fire and Rescue Volunteer Fire Department responded to call about 2 p.m. of a man trapped in an upside-down vehicle under a bridge on U.S. 84.

Responders said the driver apparently lost control and rolled down a hill and under the bridge, where the car later caught fire.

“He was trapped underneath the bridge where the vehicle rolled after striking the guardrail and flipping multiple times,” said Powers Capt. Lance Chancellor. “He was extricated by a combination of Jones County Sheriff’s Department deputies, volunteer fire and rescue firefighters, Mississippi Highway Patrol.

“We had all hands on deck to help get this individual up out of that deep ravine and to a waiting ambulance.”

The man suffered what were characterized as serious injuries.

