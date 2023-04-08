Win Stuff
McDonald’s accepting teacher nominations for technology grants

Valluzzo Family-owned McDonald's are taking teacher nominations to receive $500 technology grants.
Valluzzo Family-owned McDonald's are taking teacher nominations to receive $500 technology grants.(Valluzzo Companies)
By WDAM Staff
Published: Apr. 7, 2023 at 9:52 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - A McDonald’s chain with restaurants in the Pine Belt is taking nominations for awarding $500 technology grants to teachers.

Locally-owned and operated Valluzzo Family McDonald’s is offering the grants to teachers making an impact in their communities.

Nominations are being accepted until April 12.

Valluzzo Companies “Teacher of Impact” awards recognize teachers throughout the Alabama, Louisiana and Mississippi communities.

The teachers nominated must be affiliated with a school near a Valluzzo-operated McDonald’s restaurant.

A non-inclusive list of Valluzzo-operated McDonald’s in the Pine Belt includes:

  • 6442 U.S. 98
  • 4900 W. Hardy St.
  • 3111 Hardy Street
  • 6579 U.S. 49 north
  • 6 Parkway Lane (Petal)
  • 5772 U.S. 11 (Purvis)
  • 3519 U.S. 49 (Collins)
  • 1055 U.S. 98 east (Columbia)
  • 304 Beacon Street (Laurel)
  • 1602 Mississippi 15 north (Laurel)
  • 701 Hill St. (Ellisville).

