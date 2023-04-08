Lazy Magnolia Brewery owners share plans for the company

KILN, Miss. (WLOX) - Cold drinks on tap and live music can both be found in Hancock County.

The festive scene brought hundreds to celebrate Lazy Magnolia’s First Friday event, in conjunction with new brewery owners.

One Southern Pecan coming right up, pints are full and the band is swingin’ in Lazy Magnolia’s.

First Friday invites craft lovers to the Kiln.

“I’ll have to say probably their best one is Coffee Stout. I like the combination of the coffee, the stout and a little bit of the chocolate flavor,” said Wade Ourso.

“I did try the Pecan beer, that was good. And the fruit punch on the softer side. So, it was good,” said Chintua Aloazie.

This time around, new owners grace their customers.

“We try to have 10-13 beers on tap at any given time. They can try some of our seasonal brews. We only have them for a limited time,” said owner Jason Anderson.

Jason Anderson and his partner Ryan Bowen took interest in the sale of the estate back in December 2022. There was a 3-month ownership transition to follow.

“Old owners have been great to stick around and help us grow and continue to work on the products and that together,” said Anderson.

Anderson’s sights are set on bringing more opportunity to the company, all while emphasizing the areas Lazy Magnolia is known for.

“We looked at something that is unique. The brand here is amazing. They have award-winning beers here, but also understanding they weren’t only going out to the United States. They already had a pasteurizer. For something like this brewery, it’s not normally done. It allows us to ship out to different distributors around the world and around the United States and let them actually store that product after pasturing and non-cold storage,” said Anderson.

Anderson said $1 million investment for renovations and equipment will help produce more cans and bottles per hour.

Want more WLOX news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WLOX. All rights reserved.