Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Wild Wednesday

Lazy Magnolia Brewery owners share plans for the company

The festive scene brought hundreds to celebrate Lazy Magnolia’s First Friday event, in conjunction with new brewery owners.
By Stephanie Poole
Published: Apr. 7, 2023 at 10:06 PM CDT|Updated: 18 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KILN, Miss. (WLOX) - Cold drinks on tap and live music can both be found in Hancock County.

The festive scene brought hundreds to celebrate Lazy Magnolia’s First Friday event, in conjunction with new brewery owners.

One Southern Pecan coming right up, pints are full and the band is swingin’ in Lazy Magnolia’s.

First Friday invites craft lovers to the Kiln.

“I’ll have to say probably their best one is Coffee Stout. I like the combination of the coffee, the stout and a little bit of the chocolate flavor,” said Wade Ourso.

“I did try the Pecan beer, that was good. And the fruit punch on the softer side. So, it was good,” said Chintua Aloazie.

This time around, new owners grace their customers.

“We try to have 10-13 beers on tap at any given time. They can try some of our seasonal brews. We only have them for a limited time,” said owner Jason Anderson.

Jason Anderson and his partner Ryan Bowen took interest in the sale of the estate back in December 2022. There was a 3-month ownership transition to follow.

“Old owners have been great to stick around and help us grow and continue to work on the products and that together,” said Anderson.

Anderson’s sights are set on bringing more opportunity to the company, all while emphasizing the areas Lazy Magnolia is known for.

“We looked at something that is unique. The brand here is amazing. They have award-winning beers here, but also understanding they weren’t only going out to the United States. They already had a pasteurizer. For something like this brewery, it’s not normally done. It allows us to ship out to different distributors around the world and around the United States and let them actually store that product after pasturing and non-cold storage,” said Anderson.

Anderson said $1 million investment for renovations and equipment will help produce more cans and bottles per hour.

Want more WLOX news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Frazier was arrested on Wednesday and charged with unnatural intercourse - aggravated cruelty...
GRAPHIC: Investigators release details into Jones Co. unnatural intercourse case
George Ryan Walters is being charged with second-degree murder for the shooting death of...
Testimony at bond hearing details altercation leading to fatal shooting at Jones Co. church
A 19-year-old Jones County woman was arrested Wednesday morning and charged with performing a...
Jones Co. female behind bars for performing sexual act with dog on social media
Denise Nicole Frazier, 19, Laurel, made her first appearance Thursday afternoon in Jones County...
$25K bond set for Jones County woman charged for filming sexual acts with animal
Miss. woman accused of having sex with teens while drugs, alcohol involved
Miss. woman accused of having sex with teens while drugs, alcohol involved

Latest News

Easter meal served up for homeless
Easter meal served up for the homeless
Southern Pines holding 'Hoppy Hour'
Southern Pines holding 'Hoppy Hour'
Shooting victim remembered during vigil
Shooting victim remembered during vigil
Jackson residents clean up trash after it was dumped in another yard early in the city's trash...
MDEQ urges city to reimplement residential waste collections, says temporary drop-off sites not adequate
Sheriff Troy Peterson says 37-year-old Charles Edward Riley Jr., who lives on Genevieve Drive,...
Gulfport man arrested for possessing child pornography, sheriff says