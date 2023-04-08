Win Stuff
Hannah’s Easter Weekend Forecast

By Hannah Hayes
Published: Apr. 8, 2023 at 6:45 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) -This evening will be warm as temperatures fall into the 60s. Clouds will continue to build throughout the evening and rain chances are possible late this evening. Overnight lows will be in the 60′s.

Tomorrow temperatures will rise into the low 70s across the area. Tomorrow there is no chance for rain and skies are expected to be cloudy all day.

Monday we will see temperatures into the low 70′s. There is no chance for rain and skies will be mostly sunny throughout the day.

Tuesday will be mostly cloudy with highs in the mid 70′s across the Pine Belt. There is no chance for rain and skies are expected to be mostly sunny.

Wednesday we will be seeing temperatures in the high 70′s. There is no chance for rain. Overnight lows will be into the 50′s and a slight chance for rain settles in towards the evening hours

