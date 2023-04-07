Woodley Beta Club is headed to Nationals

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) -Recently, the Beta Club at Woodley Elementary School in Hattiesburg recently won several awards at the Mississippi Junior Beta Convention in Biloxi.

Now, the club is on its way to Nationals.

The Beta team, which has earned awards ranging from first place to fifth place in its previous competitions, are ready to unleash its skills at the next level.

The organization and its sponsors also are thrilled to be back at Nationals for the first time since the pandemic.

“This will be our first time going to nationals since COVID,” said Kenya Travis, an academic coach and Beta sponsor. “We’ve been competing virtually. So, we were able to go to the state convention, since COVID we took the kids and they did a really good job so we just want to showcase our talents on a national level.”

One of the Beta Club students, Aubrey Hayes, said she was happy knowing she’s a part of this group.

“We are going to show our hard work and put our best efforts,” Hayes said. “It makes me feel really good to know I’m a part of something big.”

Woodley Beta Club achievements from its March competition:

1st Place: Instrumental Solo

1st Place: Marketing and Communications

2nd Place: Group Talent

2nd Place: Portfolio

3rd Place: Songfest

4th Place: Digital Art

4th Place: Robotics

5th Place: Service Learning Showcase

5th Place: Two-Dimensional Design

5th Place: 4th Grade ELA

5th Place: Technology.

Donations are being taken directly at Woodley Elementary School to the cover the trip to Kentucky.

