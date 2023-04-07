Win Stuff
Mattie’s Foundation serves Easter meal for the homeless

Easter Meal for Homeless
Easter Meal for Homeless(WDAM)
By Hannah Hayes
Published: Apr. 7, 2023 at 4:59 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - After losing her mom in 2016, Nicole Ferguson decided she wanted to continue that legacy by serving the community the way her mother did.

Friday, Mattie’s Foundation prepared an Easter meal for the homeless.

The meal was not just about feeding the homeless, but ensuring their mental health stays in a good place as well.

“I wanted to bring awareness to the community, not just for homelessness, but for mental health and how important it is,” Ferguson said. “Mental health and homelessness is a big deal here in Hattiesburg.”

Mattie’s Foundation, a non-profit organization based in Hattiesburg, handed out items such as toiletries after the meal.

Ferguson said she believes hosting events like Friday’s was a great start to bringing awareness to the homeless community, while actively improving mental health.

She said she plans on hosting more events in the future, such as a mental health walk. Ferguson said the foundation also plans on hosting the meals about four times a year.

