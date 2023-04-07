Win Stuff
Man killed by Mississippi tornado leaves behind wife and six children
By WLBT Staff
Published: Apr. 7, 2023 at 2:25 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
PONTOTOC COUNTY, Miss (WTVA) - A family is reeling from the loss of their father after a tornado swept through the College Hill community and destroyed his home.

James Dean, 55, was in his home with his wife and three of his children on Friday night and into Saturday morning when tornadoes swept through Pontotoc County.

A family member says Dean called his pastor just before the tornado struck, saying he believed the tornado was coming his way.

“And he told him, ‘Pastor, I’ve never left my house before,’ and he wasn’t gonna to leave,” says Peggy Moore, Dean’s first cousin. “He said that it was all in God’s hands.”

The tornado destroyed their home, scattering the debris dozens of yards away.

Dean was pronounced dead later that morning in the hospital. The children were airlifted to Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital in Memphis for injuries.

His wife, Kelsay, was paralyzed from the neck down and is still receiving treatment.

Dean’s oldest son, Terrance Napier, says his father worked two jobs to support his family and was a dedicated father to his six children.

“My dad was a hard-working man,” says Napier. “A God-fearing man above all else, just respectable.”

Funeral arrangements have not been. The family has set up a fundraiser that can be found by clicking here.

