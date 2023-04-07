Local libraries offering a variety of family-friendly services

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) -The library may not be at the top of the list as a destination when planning to go out, but librarians think it should be

“There are only so many community spaces you can go to, right?” asked Adam Singletary, Library of Hattiesburg, Petal, and Forrest County director.

“You can go to work, you can go to your house, you can go to a commercial place like the grocery store or you can pay for entertainment, but there are not a lot of places that are community based, where nothing is expected of you, but the library is one of the last ones of those.

“So, we’re kind of leaning into that”

Not only do libraries offer a wide variety of books, events and services, but the activities are family-friendly and fun for all ages.

In the children’s department, children are encouraged to read without the pressure of finding a book off the shelf through events like “Story Time.”

“Story Time” is held at 10 a.m. on Wednesdays at the Library of Hattiesburg, Petal, and Forrest County, This event features reading stories, rhymes and activities.

“It’s a great way to get your kids involved with literacy, but without feeling a lot of pressure,” Youth Services librarian Nancy Claypool. “If you come in just looking for books, there’s a lot of pressure that you have to read.

“But if they come to an event and they happen to see a book that they like, that goes along with the event it makes them feel a lot more comfortable, I think, with reading, It’s a great initiation for younger people.”

Different events and services cater to teens and adults. All ages are welcome.

“Everyone needs a place to gather, and libraries have taken on that kind of role in society, especially for teens,” Teen librarian Emma Semrau said. “You know, if you look around, there aren’t many places for teens to go in Hattiesburg. So, hopefully, this will be a place where they can feel comfortable and gather and be in a space where they can be amongst their peers.”

The stacks and shelves also feature a Spanish-speaking section.

“We have Spanish books for adults, teens and children in each department and we kind of want to spotlight and let the community know that we have those types of materials available to them,” Library assistant director. “We want to involve everybody in our community.

“We don’t want a language barrier to prevent people from coming in and we want to provide something for everybody in our area” says Deborah White, the assistant director of the library.”

