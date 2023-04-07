Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Wild Wednesday

Kamala Harris to meet with expelled Tennessee lawmakers

Vice President Kamala Harris speaks to the audience during her visit to the Qcells solar plant...
Vice President Kamala Harris speaks to the audience during her visit to the Qcells solar plant in Dalton, Ga. Thursday, April 6, 2023.(Olivia Ross/Chattanooga Times Free Press via AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 7, 2023 at 1:31 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — Vice President Kamala Harris is making a last-minute trip to Tennessee on Friday, hours after the Republican-controlled House expelled two Democratic lawmakers from the Legislature in retaliation for their role in a protest calling for more gun control in the aftermath of a school shooting in Nashville. A third Democrat was narrowly spared by a one-vote margin.

Harris will meet with lawmakers, as well as young people advocating for tougher gun control laws, according to a tweet from her spokesperson, Kirsten Allen. She will also meet privately with expelled state Reps. Justin Jones and Justin Pearson and with Rep. Gloria Johnson, who survived the vote for her ouster.

(Source: CNN, WMC, WSMV, WZTV, State of Tennessee, Covenant Presbyterian/Family Photos)

The visit comes after President Joe Biden called the expulsions “shocking, undemocratic, and without precedent.”

“Rather than debating the merits of the issue (of gun control), these Republican lawmakers have chosen to punish, silence, and expel duly-elected representatives of the people of Tennessee,” Biden said in a Thursday statement.

The oustings of Jones and Pearson, who are both Black, drew accusations of racism. Johnson, who is white, was allowed to continue to serve in the chamber. Republican leadership denied that race was a factor.

Tennessee lawmakers expelled two of three Democratic lawmakers accused of breaking House rules. (Source: WZTV, TN.GOV, CNN)

GOP leaders said Thursday’s actions — used only a handful times since the Civil War — were necessary to avoid setting a precedent that lawmakers’ disruptions of House proceedings through protest would be tolerated.

Republican state Rep. Gino Bulso said the three Democrats had “effectively conducted a mutiny.”

Most state legislatures retain the power to expel members, but it is generally a rarely-used punishment for lawmakers accused of serious misconduct.

Tennessee state Rep. Justin Jones speaks about the vote to expel him. (Source: State of Tennessee via CNN)

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A 19-year-old Jones County woman was arrested Wednesday morning and charged with performing a...
Jones Co. female behind bars for performing sexual act with dog on social media
Denise Nicole Frazier, 19, Laurel, made her first appearance Thursday afternoon in Jones County...
$25K bond set for Jones County woman charged for filming sexual acts with animal
A man died and a 2-year-old was hospitalized in stable condition after both were shot Wednesday...
Man dead, 2-year-old wounded in Wednesday night shooting in Hattiesburg
Officers responded to a report of a shooting in the 800 block of Whitney Street just before...
Victim identified in Wednesday night shooting in Hattiesburg
George Ryan Walters is being charged with second-degree murder for the shooting death of...
Testimony at bond hearing details altercation leading to fatal shooting at Jones Co. church

Latest News

Locals walk past a house which was destroyed by Russian attack in Kostiantynivka, Ukraine,...
Pentagon reviewing whether Ukraine war documents were leaked
A jury found Tyler Jackson guilty last month of shooting and killing a man at a White Castle in...
Convicted murderer found hiding in trash can after escaping on way to courthouse, officials say
FILE - In this Friday, June 6, 2014 file photo, Travis Tritt performs during the CMA Fest at LP...
Travis Tritt, John Rich drop Anheuser-Busch due to company’s campaign with trans influencer
George Ryan Walters is being charged with second-degree murder for the shooting death of...
Testimony at bond hearing details altercation leading to fatal shooting at Jones Co. church
Cincinnati Bengals running back Joe Mixon (28) walks off the field after an NFL wild-card...
Criminal charge against Joe Mixon refiled for January incident, police say