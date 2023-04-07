Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Wild Wednesday

Jones lawmakers participate in ‘Eggs & Issues’ panel

An "Eggs & Issues" legislative panel was held at the Laurel Country Club Thursday.
An "Eggs & Issues" legislative panel was held at the Laurel Country Club Thursday.(wdam)
By Charles Herrington
Published: Apr. 6, 2023 at 8:53 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - Jones County lawmakers gave folks at the Laurel Country Club Thursday morning an overview of the recent 2023 legislative session.

It was part of an event called “Eggs and Issues” hosted by the Jones County Chamber of Commerce.

Rep. Omeria Scott (D-Dist. 80) and Rep. Donnie Scoggin (R-Dist. 89) were joined by Sen. Juan Barnett (D-Dist. 34).

Scott said she was happy lawmakers extended post-partum Medicaid coverage and approved additional funds for roads, bridges and nursing infrastructure.

Scoggin said he was glad to see passage of the retirement benefits bill for volunteer firefighters.

But, both Scott and Scoggin said more could’ve been done.

“My biggest disappointment with the legislative session was the failure of us to simply go to 134 percent of the poverty level and bring working poor people on the rolls so they could have insurance,” Scott said.

Scoggin’s biggest regret also was in the medical realm.

“The biggest disappointment is probably not being able to do more for our rural hospitals,” Scoggin said. “We’ve got significant problems with hospitals. We’ve got to figure out a solution, whether it’s an insurance solution or putting some money in there, we’ve just got to change the way we do things.”

Barnett said he was glad to see lawmakers extend post-partum Medicaid coverage in Mississippi. But, he said he’s disappointed the Senate failed to confirm Robert Taylor as the new state superintendent of education.

“I think that set us back, especially for young people as well,” Barnett said. “We encourage them to get an education and do well and you can succeed in this state, and that was proven that that’s not always the case.”

Taylor’s confirmation failed March 29 by a vote of 31 to 21.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A 19-year-old Jones County woman was arrested Wednesday morning and charged with performing a...
Jones Co. female behind bars for performing sexual act with dog on social media
George Ryan Walters is being charged with second-degree murder for the shooting death of...
MBI: Jones Co. reserve deputy charged with murder in The Rock Church shooting
A man died and a 2-year-old was hospitalized in stable condition after both were shot Wednesday...
Man dead, 2-year-old wounded in Wednesday night shooting in Hattiesburg
18-year-old Jimena Martinez has been located safe, according to the Jones County Sheriff's...
Missing person located safe, Jones Co. Sheriff’s Department says
Officers responded to a report of a shooting in the 800 block of Whitney Street just before...
Victim identified in Wednesday night shooting in Hattiesburg

Latest News

Hattiesburg student summer job fair scheduled for Tuesday.
Student summer job fair set for April 11 in Hattiesburg
Employees put out clothing and other items at the Second Chance West Thrift Shop Wednesday.
SPAS opening 2nd ‘Second Chance Thrift Shop’ on April 11
Hattiesburg Student Job Fair
Hattiesburg to host annual student job fair on April 11
Firehouse Subs guests can simply donate within their local restaurant.
Firehouse Subs collecting funds for Miss. tornado relief efforts