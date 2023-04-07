Jones lawmakers participate in ‘Eggs & Issues’ panel

LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - Jones County lawmakers gave folks at the Laurel Country Club Thursday morning an overview of the recent 2023 legislative session.

It was part of an event called “Eggs and Issues” hosted by the Jones County Chamber of Commerce.

Rep. Omeria Scott (D-Dist. 80) and Rep. Donnie Scoggin (R-Dist. 89) were joined by Sen. Juan Barnett (D-Dist. 34).

Scott said she was happy lawmakers extended post-partum Medicaid coverage and approved additional funds for roads, bridges and nursing infrastructure.

Scoggin said he was glad to see passage of the retirement benefits bill for volunteer firefighters.

But, both Scott and Scoggin said more could’ve been done.

“My biggest disappointment with the legislative session was the failure of us to simply go to 134 percent of the poverty level and bring working poor people on the rolls so they could have insurance,” Scott said.

Scoggin’s biggest regret also was in the medical realm.

“The biggest disappointment is probably not being able to do more for our rural hospitals,” Scoggin said. “We’ve got significant problems with hospitals. We’ve got to figure out a solution, whether it’s an insurance solution or putting some money in there, we’ve just got to change the way we do things.”

Barnett said he was glad to see lawmakers extend post-partum Medicaid coverage in Mississippi. But, he said he’s disappointed the Senate failed to confirm Robert Taylor as the new state superintendent of education.

“I think that set us back, especially for young people as well,” Barnett said. “We encourage them to get an education and do well and you can succeed in this state, and that was proven that that’s not always the case.”

Taylor’s confirmation failed March 29 by a vote of 31 to 21.

