Jasper County sheriff, volunteer firefighters helping north Miss. tornado victims

By Charles Herrington
Published: Apr. 6, 2023 at 9:00 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
JASPER COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Residents in Jasper County are stepping up to assist tornado victims in north Mississippi.

The Louin Volunteer Fire Department will deliver more than 200 Easter baskets Saturday to children in Silver City and Rolling Fork.

Montrose Volunteer Fire Department is also collecting relief supplies.

Volunteers at that department will combine what they have with supplies collected by the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department and leave for the tornado-ravaged areas early next week.

“Three years ago, everybody reached out and helped us and that’s what volunteer firemen, especially, Louin, Montrose, all over Jasper County, they volunteer their services, so they’re there to help people and we’re here to help people,” Jasper County Sheriff Randy Johnson.

Montrose Volunteer Fire Department also is hosting its second annual pancake breakfast fundraiser from 7 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. Saturday

