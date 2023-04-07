Win Stuff
Expect more showers and thunderstorms for your Friday and Saturday

Patrick's Thursday PM Forecast 4/6
By Patrick Bigbie
Published: Apr. 6, 2023 at 7:09 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
This evening will be cloudy with a few scattered storms. Temperatures fall into the mid 70s this evening. Overnight lows will bottom out into the low 70s.

Scattered showers and thunderstorms will be possible throughout the morning and afternoon hours. So, it will be a good idea for you to keep your umbrella handy all day long. Highs will be held down into the low 70s.

Rain and thunderstorms will linger into your Saturday. The best chances of rain will be mainly during the morning and afternoon. Highs will be in the low 70s.

Easter Sunday will be cloudy and cool with highs only reaching the upper 60s.

Next week will start off dry and mostly cloudy, but we could see a few showers move in by next Wednesday. Highs will be in the mid 70s.

