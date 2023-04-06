Weather forecast postpones Hattiesburg Zoo’s ‘Egg-Zotic Egg Hunt’ until April 15

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Unlike the postal service, apparently inclement weather can stay an egg hunt from its appointed rounds.

The Hattiesburg Zoo announced Thursday that its “Egg-Zotic Egg Hunt” scheduled for Saturday had been pushed to April 15 because of a forecast for excessive rainfall this weekend.

All details for the event will remain the same with the exception of the date change.

Annual passholders still will receive a special perk, gaining access to the zoo 15 minutes before the official opening time of 10 a.m. The Egg-Zotic Egg Hunt ends when the last of its 250 eggs is found or 4 p.m., whichever comes first.

In an effort to give more people a chance to find an egg, a maximum of two eggs can be “found” per family.

“At our first egg hunt several years ago we hid 50 eggs,” said Demetric Kelly, Hattiesburg Zoo director of Guest Services/Retail. “Over the years we have increased that number, and this year we are upping that number from 200 eggs hidden last year to 250 this year.”

New this year is a silent auction, which will feature 24 decorated ostrich eggs.

Each egg, was donated by Hattiesburg Zoo resident, Twigs, and decorated by one of 28 local artists.

The silent auction will be held in the Asbury Discovery Center from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

All proceeds from the sale of the ostrich eggs will benefit the Hattiesburg Zoo’s conservation efforts.

“Our Egg-Zotic Egg Hunt is always fun for the whole family, and where we see people’s competitive spirit really shine,” said Kelly. “Our staff has a great time hiding the eggs, and they love watching both kids and adults hunting for them.”

The Easter Bunny will be hopping through the zoo to welcome guests, and will be available for photos. Face Painting will also be offered at the Lakeview Pavilion for an additional fee.

Zoo admission prices for this special event will be $10 for adults and $8 for children ages 12 and under. Annual passes may be used for this event.

