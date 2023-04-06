Win Stuff
Wayne County aldermen move forward on sportsplex project

Waynesboro finalizing plans for new sportsplex
By Trey Howard
Published: Apr. 6, 2023 at 12:02 AM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
WAYNESBORO, Miss. (WDAM) - The Waynesboro Board of Aldermen unanimously voted to move forward with the design and engineering of a new sportsplex.

Youth coach Ethan Cochran, who has been involved with the project, said the city is on the right track by funding the multi-million dollar complex.

“We have a good start with $2.5 million,” Cochran said. “We’ve got $1 million coming out of our recreational tax fund. The other $1.5 million was allotted to us from the state funding by our representative and senator.”

State Rep. Shane Barnett and State Sen. Dennis DeBar Jr. spearheaded the project and secure funds for a complex 12 years in the making.

With construction plans underway, Cochran said he and others recognize the potential economic impact the facility could have on Waynesboro.

“Hopefully, with this new complex, we will be able to host tournaments and bring more people into the city,” Cochran said.

Cochran said phase one calls for the installation of two baseball diamonds, which would create some much-needed room.

Currently, four youth fields share space with Wayne County High School’s baseball and softball diamonds.

“Right now, we have outgrown our complex, and we’re looking to add on,” Cochran said. “And it would relieve so much of the pressure we have on our small facility now.”

Land donated by Waynesboro Mayor Richard Johnson is less than a mile from the current complex.

Twelve acres have been donated, but the sportsplex project will cover about 40 acres.

