Victim identified in Wednesday night shooting in Hattiesburg

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The victim of Wednesday night’s shooting in Hattiesburg has been identified.

According to Forrest County Deputy Coroner Lisa Klem, the victim has been identified as 29-year-old Terry Barnes of Hattiesburg.

The Hattiesburg Police Department said officers responded to a report of a shooting in the 800 block of Whitney Street just before 8:45 p.m.

Officers discovered two people suffering from apparent gunshot wounds inside a residence.

Barnes was declared dead on the scene, and a 2-year-old was taken from the scene with injuries.

HPD reported that the child was in stable condition as of Wednesday night.

The police department said an unknown person approached the residence and allegedly fired multiple rounds.

The investigation is ongoing, and additional details will be released as they become available.

If you have any information about the incident, residents are asked to contact HPD at (601)-544-7900 or Metro Crime Stoppers at (601)-582-STOP(7867).

