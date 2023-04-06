Student summer job fair set for April 11 in Hattiesburg

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - Calling all students!!!

The City of Hattiesburg annual summer student job fair is set for Tuesday.

The initiative by the city started in 2019 as a way to connect students ages 16 and older with local job opportunities.

The fair is scheduled for the Jackie Dole Sherill Community Center from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday.

Hattiesburg Mayor Toby Barker said the event offered a way for high school students to gain experience in the workforce.

“We want our young people to use their summers in productive ways, earn a little money and learn some skills in the process is a good way of doing that,” Barker said. “So, I think we’ll have a lot of opportunities for young people who want to work this summer and we hope that everyone will come out next Tuesday.”

Businesses interested in participating in this event can check our website, WDAM.com, for details.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WDAM. All rights reserved.