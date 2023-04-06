SPAS opening 2nd ‘Second Chance Thrift Shop’ on April 11

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Southern Pines Animal Shelter is opening a second location of its Second Chance Thrift Shop.

Second Chance West will open Tuesday at 5296 Old Highway 11/Suite Four

The store will feature clothing, furniture, books, gifts and other items similar to what can be found at the original Second Chance Thrift Store, Bartur Street.

Both stores support efforts at SPAS to help homeless pets.

“The second location is going to bring more money in for the pets in our community and that’s what our biggest goal is here. so, we’re super excited about that,” said Melisa McKinney, manager of Second Chance West.

The new store is scheduled to be open from 9 a.m. through 5 p.m. on Tuesday through Friday. Doors open on Saturdays at 9 a.m. and close at 4 p.m.

The original Second Chance Thrift Shop has been open for 11 years.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WDAM. All rights reserved.