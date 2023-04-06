Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Wild Wednesday

SPAS opening 2nd ‘Second Chance Thrift Shop’ on April 11

Employees put out clothing and other items at the Second Chance West Thrift Shop Wednesday.
Employees put out clothing and other items at the Second Chance West Thrift Shop Wednesday.(wdam)
By Charles Herrington
Published: Apr. 5, 2023 at 10:00 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Southern Pines Animal Shelter is opening a second location of its Second Chance Thrift Shop.

Second Chance West will open Tuesday at 5296 Old Highway 11/Suite Four

The store will feature clothing, furniture, books, gifts and other items similar to what can be found at the original Second Chance Thrift Store, Bartur Street.

Both stores support efforts at SPAS to help homeless pets.

“The second location is going to bring more money in for the pets in our community and that’s what our biggest goal is here. so, we’re super excited about that,” said Melisa McKinney, manager of Second Chance West.

The new store is scheduled to be open from 9 a.m. through 5 p.m. on Tuesday through Friday. Doors open on Saturdays at 9 a.m. and close at 4 p.m.

The original Second Chance Thrift Shop has been open for 11 years.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A 19-year-old Jones County woman was arrested Wednesday morning and charged with performing a...
Jones Co. female behind bars for performing sexual act with dog on social media
George Ryan Walters is being charged with second-degree murder for the shooting death of...
MBI: Jones Co. reserve deputy charged with murder in The Rock Church shooting
18-year-old Jimena Martinez has been located safe, according to the Jones County Sheriff's...
Missing person located safe, Jones Co. Sheriff’s Department says
57-year-old Julius Eric Parsons of Kenosha, Wis., was arrested and charged with aggravated...
Wisconsin man arrested, charged for Monday stabbing in Hattiesburg
Bob Lee’s death was confirmed by Joshua Goldbard, the CEO of his current employer MobileCoin....
Bob Lee, Cash App founder, fatally stabbed in San Francisco

Latest News

Southern Miss hosted an annual Public Health Symposium Wednesday.
USM hosts annual public health symposium
In 2021, Hattiesburg announced it received a $500,000 grant from the National Park Service to...
Midtown Green gets greenlight for $1.2 million construction bid
Hattiesburg Student Job Fair
Hattiesburg to host annual student job fair on April 11
The crew set up headquarters at the Rolling Fork fire station, a building left with three walls...
Lamar County Fire Services offering help in Rolling Fork