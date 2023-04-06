Win Stuff
Southeast Lauderdale freshman makes history at powerlifting state championship

Southeast Lauderdale freshman, Annlee Haney, becomes the first girl in the schools history to...
Southeast Lauderdale freshman, Annlee Haney, becomes the first girl in the schools history to win a powerlifting state championship.(WTOK Sports)
By Sydney Wicker
Published: Apr. 5, 2023 at 10:49 PM CDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - When Southeast Lauderdale’s Annlee Haney, took the second place podium as an 8th grader at the MHSAA state championship, she knew she didn’t want to stay there. So at the 2023 powerlifting state championship competition, she was coming ready to finish on top and ready to make some history too.

Girls head powerlifting coach, Rico Patterson said, “I texted her this weekend and told her, ‘You’re famous.’ She’s like, ‘how?’ I said, ‘cause you made history.’

And that she did, Southeast Lauderdale’s AnnLee Haney became the first girl in the school’s history to win a state championship powerlifting title.

“I found out after bench because I did all our totals because there’s a break and I was like, OK, I got this,” said Haney. “And the hardest part was deadlifting. Because you had to maintain first [place].”

The pink ponytail powerlifting queen ended up benching 115 pounds, squatting 340 lbs and deadlifting 315 lbs. That’s 770 total pounds to win the title and the whole time she was there, she had an angel by her side.

Haney said, “I was playing football in 7th grade and coach Hamp asked would I be on his powerlifting team and unfortunately he passed away. I kept my promise to him and went for powerlifting.”

“She’s one of the ones that works when no one else would work,” said coach Patterson “She’s the first in the field house. She plays football and she’s the last to leave the field house. She’s a powerlifter. She believes in herself. She’s very competitive. It’s just excited to see students that are more excited about the sport than I was, so that’s the great part about this.”

She’s a complete force to be reckoned with and nothing can stop her from the football field to the gym. She does it all and she’s inspiring more girls to do the same.

“You got plenty of other girls now that’s willing to come out and just show off what they can do for Southeast,” said coach Patterson. They are willing to come out and compete now. So she set the bar real high for the girls to come do the same thing she has done.”

Haney said, “I’m hoping they commit to it. It’s definitely something worth committing to.”

Haney is only one of five girls on the current powerlifting team. Southeast’s, Caleb Fowler, was the only other Tiger to get first at state.

