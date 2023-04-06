Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Wild Wednesday

Montgomery Zoo announces the passing of reticulated giraffe Jenna

The Montgomery Zoo announced the passing of its reticulated giraffe, Jenna.
The Montgomery Zoo announced the passing of its reticulated giraffe, Jenna.(Montgomery Zoo)
By WSFA 12 News Staff and Andrew McMunn
Published: Apr. 6, 2023 at 6:39 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA/Gray News) - An Alabama zoo is mourning the loss of one of its reticulated giraffes who suffered from worsening health problems.

On April 6, the Montgomery Zoo said it made the decision to euthanize Jenna, an 18-year-old giraffe.

The zoo said an extensive discussion among the zoo’s veterinary, animal husbandry and senior management departments led to the decision to end Jenna’s suffering.

According to the officials, Jenna was born on May 17, 2005, and quickly became a beloved animal for guests to see.

Jenna’s misfortunes started at the age of five when she sustained a traumatic injury to her left rear leg which resulted in physical damage to her feet and posture.

The injury led to mobility challenges as the giraffe aged, according to the zoo.

“It is a testament to the love and devotion of all the individuals who worked with Jenna over the past 18 years that she has lived such a full and happy life despite her disability,” the zoo said in a statement announcing her death.

WSFA reported Jenna was surrounded by her loving care givers at the time of her passing.

The zoo said it appreciated public support during this difficult time and welcomed people to visit Jenna’s sister, Ashley, at the facility’s giraffe post.

Copyright 2023 WSFA via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A 19-year-old Jones County woman was arrested Wednesday morning and charged with performing a...
Jones Co. female behind bars for performing sexual act with dog on social media
George Ryan Walters is being charged with second-degree murder for the shooting death of...
MBI: Jones Co. reserve deputy charged with murder in The Rock Church shooting
A man died and a 2-year-old was hospitalized in stable condition after both were shot Wednesday...
Man dead, 2-year-old wounded in Wednesday night shooting in Hattiesburg
18-year-old Jimena Martinez has been located safe, according to the Jones County Sheriff's...
Missing person located safe, Jones Co. Sheriff’s Department says
Anyone who has information related to the incident is asked to contact HPD at (601)-544-7900 or...
Law enforcement responds to Tuesday night shooting on Westover Drive

Latest News

Beta Club
Woodley Beta Club is headed to Nationals
FILE - In this June 27, 2018, file photo a fan wears a cross around her neck dangling on a...
XXXTentacion’s convicted killers sentenced to life in prison
Dawn Whitlow, of Virginia Beach, Va., center, attends a rally as part of Transgender Day of...
US would bar full ban on trans athletes but allow exceptions
Roseville Fire Inspector Chelsea Zinc puts up barrier tape across the street from a local...
Police: Suspect shot 2 hostages, killing 1, after wounding officer