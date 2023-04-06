Win Stuff
Man dead, 2-year-old wounded in Wednesday night shooting in Hattiesburg

By WDAM Staff
Published: Apr. 5, 2023 at 11:53 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
From City of Hattiesburg Public Communications Office

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - One man died and a 2-year-old was transported to the hospital in stable condition following a Wednesday night shooting in Hattiesburg.

According to the Hattiesburg Police Department, officers responded to a report of a shooting in the 800 block of Whitney Street, just before 8:45 p.m.

When officers arrived on the scene, two individuals were discovered suffering from apparent gunshot wounds inside a residence, Hattiesburg police said.

An adult male was pronounced deceased on the scene, and a 2-year-old was transported from the scene with injuries, HPD said.

As the investigation progressed, it was discovered that an unknown individual approached the residence and fired multiple rounds, HPD said.

The investigation is ongoing and additional details will be released as they become available.

Residents are asked if they have any information pertaining to the incident, please contact Hattiesburg Police at (601) 544-7900 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 601-582-STOP.

