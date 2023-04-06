Jackson woman finds her biological father on Ancestry.com

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Aimee Reynolds admits that her adoptive mother has been nothing but amazing, but since she was 18-years-old, she felt an empty void of not having a father in her life, which led her to eventually going to Ancestry.com to get some answers.

And those results would change her life forever.

“I didn’t find out I was adopted until I was eighteen, so I was snooping around to find my paperwork and I saw my birth mother, so I reached out to her and she basically didn’t want anything to do with me,” she said.

Reynolds didn’t get the results she was needing from her birth mother, leading her to seek other ways to find out who her biological father could possibly be.

That desire becoming stronger and stronger as time went on.

“As I got older and wanting to have a father in my life, and before I turned thirty-two, I said let me just put in one of these test just to see,” Reynolds said.

That’s when she ordered a DNA testing kit from Ancestry.com. The process requires that you place your salvia In a tube, seal it and send it off.

The test takes about six weeks to come back. After getting those results, Reynolds says she received some interesting results.

“Me and Zack Belt we became a match… we shared like thirty percent,” Reynolds said.

It later turned out that Zack Belk is her half-brother, and he submitted his DNA months before just in case situations like this would arise.

Ironically it did. “We welcomed her with open arms she’s a part of the family, even before we got the test results of my dad who is 100 percent confirmed, we were like 90 percent.. and we were still calling each other brother and sister,” Belk said.

After her father Lamonte Carroll got the news from his oldest son Zack, he immediately took a DNA test that was a hundred percent match to Reynolds. He wanted to meet his only daughter.

“More than ever, I was happy for her because she got closure and I tell people this all the time, she’s by far the happiest person to meet me,” Carroll said.

Their first meeting was in Memphis, Tennessee. Both the father and daughter admit they were nervous, but those feelings soon turned to joy and happiness when they united.

“Most importantly I’m happy for her,” Carroll said. “I think everything played out like it should… I would have love to have met her earlier and had her in my home to raise her but those were different cards.. but I got time and now we are going to have some fun.”

Both Reynolds and her father, along with the rest of her siblings, say they are looking forward to sharing more remarkable memories together in the future.

