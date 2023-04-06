Win Stuff
Copiah Co. man sentenced to 30 years in prison for distribution of crystal meth, heroin laced with fentanyl

Gregory Jamal Williams, a/k/a “Grip”, 43, was sentenced on April 5, 2023, in U.S. District...
Gregory Jamal Williams, a/k/a “Grip”, 43, was sentenced on April 5, 2023, in U.S. District Court in Jackson.(MGN Online / Mitchell Haindfield / CC BY 2.0)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Apr. 6, 2023 at 2:47 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A Crystal Springs man was sentenced to 30 years in prison for operating a drug trafficking organization that distributed heroin laced with fentanyl in addition to kilogram quantities of crystal methamphetamine throughout the metropolitan area.

Gregory Jamal Williams, a/k/a “Grip”, 43, was sentenced on April 5, 2023, in U.S. District Court in Jackson.

According to court documents, from as early as February 2019 through the date of his indictment in November 2020, Williams conspired with others and possessed with the intent to distribute crystal methamphetamine as well as heroin. Evidence demonstrated that the heroin was mixed with fentanyl.

In October 2022, Williams pleaded guilty to all counts in his federal indictment.

Williams’s 30-year sentence includes penalties for acting as a supervisor or manager of the organization’s drug trafficking activities, for possession of firearms in connection with his drug trafficking activities, for committing his drug crimes as part of a pattern of criminal conduct engaged in as his livelihood, and for the importation of methamphetamine from Mexico. Williams was previously convicted of various state drug crimes, including the sale of drugs within 1500 feet of a church.

Williams’s son and co-defendant, Sage Braddy, is currently serving an 87-month federal sentence for his role in the drug trafficking operation.

