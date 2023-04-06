April is here, and here is your checklist for your spring gardens

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) -Spring is here and that means it’s the perfect time to dig deep into your garden.

No more freezes are expected across the Pine Belt. This is your best chance to plant without worrying about those unexpected damages.

But there may be some cleaning up to do first.

“April’s a very busy month,” Forrest County Extension Agent Matthew Thornton said. “I think the warm weather is here to stay, finally. So, probably the most common things people are doing are heading to the farm and garden stores.

“It’s a great time to plant your spring annual flowers and garden vegetables. Go ahead and get those in the ground.”

Since the cold weather has come and gone in the Pine Belt, this is the best time to plant.

“Now, everything is starting to green up. You can go out, access your landscape and prune out of that dead wood. Some of the harder hit things are azaleas and camellias”

Here is a checklist for the garden this month:

Plant summer annuals

Mulch all plants

Plant milkweed for Monarch butterflies

Plant trees, shrubs

Divide perennials

Prune azaleas, camellias

Remove freeze-damaged dead wood

