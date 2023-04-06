$25K bond set for Jones County woman charged for filming sexual acts with animal

ELLISVILLE, Miss. (WDAM) - Bond was set at $25,000 for a Jones County woman charged with unnatural intercourse and aggravated cruelty to an animal.

Denise Nicole Frazier, 19, of Laurel, made her first appearance Thursday afternoon in Jones County Justice Court where her bond was set by Judge Grant Hedgepeth.

Hedgepeth also ordered that Frazier stay away from animals until after her trial.

Frazier was arrested Wednesday morning and charged with committing a sexual act with an animal.

The Jones County Sheriff’s Department arrested Frazier on Norton Road in the Myrick community on a charge of unnatural intercourse and aggravated animal cruelty.

According to the sheriff’s department, it received a complaint from a concerned resident regarding a graphic video posted to a social media channel depicting the act between a human female and a male dog.

JCSD said an investigation led to a search warrant for the Norton Road residence and an arrest warrant being issued for Frazier.

