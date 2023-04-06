04/06 Ryan’s “Rain Arrives” Thursday Morning Forecast

Good morning, Pine Belt!

While it looked like it may rain at any given time yesterday, we didn’t see anything outside of the stray sprinkle or two as moisture continued to pile up over our heads. Now a cold front is moving in, and it’ll provide just enough of a jumping off point for showers and thunderstorms over the next few days. None of the potential activity looks like anything to be worried about, especially since there is no severe threat from the Storm Prediction Center for today, tomorrow, or Saturday. Now that doesn’t mean thunderstorms aren’t possible though! In fact, we’ve already heard a rumble of thunder with one of the first solo storms that popped up today. Expect these isolated showers to pop up through the afternoon, becoming more frequent into the evening. Once this more consistent rain begins, it’s going to stick around for a while. Expect “more-often-than-not” rain from tonight, through all of Friday, and most of Saturday as well. There’s even a chance we could see some lingering Easter Sunday showers, but I expect they’ll be done by midnight Saturday. That will lead us into a cloudy, damp, and likely a little windy Easter, but it isn’t likely to be actively raining and certainly won’t be storming. Thankfully, the rest of next week is a little more cooperative as the clouds start clearing by Monday and the rest of the week will be largely sunny and dry.

