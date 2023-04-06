Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Wild Wednesday

04/06 Ryan’s “Rain Arrives” Thursday Morning Forecast

We started the week with rain on the northern end of the Pine Belt, but now everyone will get their share over the next few days.
04/06 Ryan's "Rain Arrives" Thursday Morning Forecast
By Ryan Mahan
Published: Apr. 6, 2023 at 9:11 AM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Good morning, Pine Belt!

While it looked like it may rain at any given time yesterday, we didn’t see anything outside of the stray sprinkle or two as moisture continued to pile up over our heads. Now a cold front is moving in, and it’ll provide just enough of a jumping off point for showers and thunderstorms over the next few days. None of the potential activity looks like anything to be worried about, especially since there is no severe threat from the Storm Prediction Center for today, tomorrow, or Saturday. Now that doesn’t mean thunderstorms aren’t possible though! In fact, we’ve already heard a rumble of thunder with one of the first solo storms that popped up today. Expect these isolated showers to pop up through the afternoon, becoming more frequent into the evening. Once this more consistent rain begins, it’s going to stick around for a while. Expect “more-often-than-not” rain from tonight, through all of Friday, and most of Saturday as well. There’s even a chance we could see some lingering Easter Sunday showers, but I expect they’ll be done by midnight Saturday. That will lead us into a cloudy, damp, and likely a little windy Easter, but it isn’t likely to be actively raining and certainly won’t be storming. Thankfully, the rest of next week is a little more cooperative as the clouds start clearing by Monday and the rest of the week will be largely sunny and dry.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A 19-year-old Jones County woman was arrested Wednesday morning and charged with performing a...
Jones Co. female behind bars for performing sexual act with dog on social media
George Ryan Walters is being charged with second-degree murder for the shooting death of...
MBI: Jones Co. reserve deputy charged with murder in The Rock Church shooting
18-year-old Jimena Martinez has been located safe, according to the Jones County Sheriff's...
Missing person located safe, Jones Co. Sheriff’s Department says
Anyone who has information related to the incident is asked to contact HPD at (601)-544-7900 or...
Law enforcement responds to Tuesday night shooting on Westover Drive
Bob Lee’s death was confirmed by Joshua Goldbard, the CEO of his current employer MobileCoin....
Bob Lee, Cash App founder, fatally stabbed in San Francisco

Latest News

04/06 Ryan's "Rain Arrives" Thursday Morning Forecast
04/06 Ryan's "Rain Arrives" Thursday Morning Forecast
Patrick's Wednesday PM Forecast 4/5
Patrick's Wednesday PM Forecast 4/5
Patrick's Wednesday PM Forecast 4/5
Scattered showers will move in for your Thursday and will linger into the weekend
04/05 Ryan's "Building Clouds" Wednesday Morning Forecast
04/05 Ryan’s “Building Clouds” Wednesday Morning Forecast