William Carey baseball improves to 28-6

By WDAM Staff
Published: Apr. 5, 2023 at 12:43 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
William Carey Sports Information

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The hottest college baseball team in Mississippi is currently playing right here in the Hub City, but it’s not the one that usually comes to mind.

William Carey University is enjoying one of its finest seasons in its storied history under veteran head coach Bobby Halford.

Since dropping two of three games March 10-11 in their opening series in Southern States Athletic Conference play, the Crusaders have reeled off 12 straight victories, and looking very much like a strong contender for a spot in the NAIA World Series.

Carey wasted no time taking care of business Tuesday afternoon at Milton Wheeler Field, smashing West Alabama 18-2 in game cut short on the seven-inning run rule. WCU improved its overall record to 28-6; the Tigers dropped to 15-18.

“When you have players who have been together now for three years, like some of these guys have, winning a couple of championships in our league, it breeds confidence,” Halford said. “Then we got some new guys coming in, and they’ve picked where some of the guys who departed left off. That’s a positive for us, because they play together.”

The Crusaders showed off the complete repertoire Tuesday in sweeping the season series with UWA. Carey won the earlier meeting 3-2 on February 14, the first win ever on the Tigers’ campus at Livingston, Alabama.

