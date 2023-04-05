Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Wild Wednesday

USM hosts annual Mississippi Association of Broadcasters Day

Broadcasters from across the state gathered at the University of Southern Mississippi Wednesday...
Broadcasters from across the state gathered at the University of Southern Mississippi Wednesday for 2023 MAB Day.(MAB)
By Kyra Lampley
Published: Apr. 5, 2023 at 5:37 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The University of Southern Mississippi’s School of Media and Communication hosted its annual Mississippi Association of Broadcasters Day Wednesday.

Nineteen news industry professionals from across the state attended and students were given the opportunity to receive suggestions from them about writing, video and editing skills.

The gathering also served as a mini-job fair, as students learned about various media jobs available statewide.

“(MAB Day) gives our broadcasters the opportunity to meet with students and it gives the students the opportunity to meet with our broadcasters to see the relationships that they can make,” said Amanda Fontaine, Mississippi Association of Broadcasters executive director. “I know I heard several that have actually hired interns as we were in the room this morning.

“It just gives them that networking opportunity to be with the broadcasters.”

The event also included a panel discussion/Q&A, where students could listen and learn about the present and future of the broadcasting industry.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Miss. parents ‘a nervous wreck’ after daughter goes missing in New Orleans
Miss. parents ‘a nervous wreck’ after daughter goes missing in New Orleans
57-year-old Julius Eric Parsons of Kenosha, Wis., was arrested and charged with aggravated...
Wisconsin man arrested, charged for Monday stabbing in Hattiesburg
-
Miss. Gov. Reeves signs pet insurance bill
MBI takes lead in The Rock Church shooting by JCSD reserve deputy
MBI takes lead in investigation into shooting at Jones Co. church
The Gainesville Police Department said emergency crews were called to a transformer fire at a...
2 men electrocuted while trying to steal from power substation, police say

Latest News

Patrick's Wednesday PM Forecast 4/5
Patrick's Wednesday PM Forecast 4/5
Food Pantry Open
Grace’s Home of Heroes opens a food pantry for veterans
In 2021, Hattiesburg announced it received a $500,000 grant from the National Park Service to...
Midtown Green gets greenlight for $1.2 million construction bid
A 19-year-old Jones County woman was arrested Wednesday morning and charged with performing a...
Jones Co. female behind bars for performing sexual act with dog on social media