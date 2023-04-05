USM hosts annual Mississippi Association of Broadcasters Day

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The University of Southern Mississippi’s School of Media and Communication hosted its annual Mississippi Association of Broadcasters Day Wednesday.

Nineteen news industry professionals from across the state attended and students were given the opportunity to receive suggestions from them about writing, video and editing skills.

The gathering also served as a mini-job fair, as students learned about various media jobs available statewide.

“(MAB Day) gives our broadcasters the opportunity to meet with students and it gives the students the opportunity to meet with our broadcasters to see the relationships that they can make,” said Amanda Fontaine, Mississippi Association of Broadcasters executive director. “I know I heard several that have actually hired interns as we were in the room this morning.

“It just gives them that networking opportunity to be with the broadcasters.”

The event also included a panel discussion/Q&A, where students could listen and learn about the present and future of the broadcasting industry.

