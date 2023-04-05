Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Wild Wednesday

Sydney Russell wins Miss Mississippi USA title

The new Miss Mississippi USA is Collinsville’s Sydney Russell.
The new Miss Mississippi USA is Collinsville’s Sydney Russell.(Pearl River Resort)
By WTOK Staff
Published: Apr. 5, 2023 at 12:25 PM CDT|Updated: 21 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The new Miss Mississippi USA is Collinsville’s Sydney Russell. She won the title last weekend in the pageant held at the Pearl River Resort, competing as Miss Lauderdale County.

Russell is a 23-year-old student pharmacist at the University of Mississippi Medical Center. She’s now eligible to compete in the Miss USA competition later this year in Reno.

We congratulate Sydney on her achievement and wish her well on her journey.

Also crowned in the ceremony was Miss Mississippi Teen USA 2023, Claire Ulmer, from Natchez, Miss. Claire is an 18-year-old senior in high school and hopes to one day be a sports broadcaster.

Miss Mississippi USA and Miss Mississippi Teen USA are the preliminaries for Miss USA and Miss Teen USA.
The runners up for Miss Mississippi USA were:
Maggie Ulmer from Natchez – First Runner Up;
Maddi Lambert from Hernando – Second Runner Up;
Dana Wesley from West Point - Third Runner Up;
Kaylee Brooke McCollum from Amory - Fourth Runner Up

The runners up for Miss Mississippi Teen USA were:
Addison Carver from Brookhaven – First Runner Up;
Caroline Ulmer from Bay Springs – Second Runner Up;
Lauryl Joyner from Meridian - Third Runner Up;
Isabella Nolen from Madison - Fourth Runner Up

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WTOK. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A 19-year-old Jones County woman was arrested Wednesday morning and charged with performing a...
Jones Co. female behind bars for performing sexual act with dog on social media
George Ryan Walters is being charged with second-degree murder for the shooting death of...
MBI: Jones Co. reserve deputy charged with murder in The Rock Church shooting
18-year-old Jimena Martinez has been located safe, according to the Jones County Sheriff's...
Missing person located safe, Jones Co. Sheriff’s Department says
Anyone who has information related to the incident is asked to contact HPD at (601)-544-7900 or...
Law enforcement responds to Tuesday night shooting on Westover Drive
Bob Lee’s death was confirmed by Joshua Goldbard, the CEO of his current employer MobileCoin....
Bob Lee, Cash App founder, fatally stabbed in San Francisco

Latest News

Waynesboro aldermen unanimously approve moving forward on sportsplex
Wayne County aldermen move forward on sportsplex project
Southern Miss Track and Field
USM Track & Field duo among best in the nation
A man died and a 2-year-old was hospitalized in stable condition after both were shot Wednesday...
Man dead, 2-year-old wounded in Wednesday night shooting in Hattiesburg
Southern Miss Track and Field
USM Track & Field duo among best in the nation
Midtown Green project gets green light from Hattiesburg City Council
Midtown Green project gets green light from Hattiesburg City Council