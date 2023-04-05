Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Wild Wednesday

Southern Miss beefs up backfield this spring

By Taylor Curet
Published: Apr. 5, 2023 at 1:09 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Frank Gore Jr. is at the forefront of Southern Miss’ rushing attack, racking up 1,382 yards on the ground and nine touchdowns last season.

The junior will have some welcome help in 2023.

Kenyon Clay is coming into his own this spring, said head coach Will Hall. The versatile Chandler Pittman is returning to full health after tearing his ACL in October of 2021.

The Golden Eagles welcome another bruiser in Dreke Clark, a transfer from Memphis.

Every guy brings a unique skill set to the running back room.

“They already had everything, I just feel like I can add on just a little bit,” Clark said. “I can catch, throw, run. I just like to win and be a playmaker.”

“We got guys that can make plays with the ball in their hands in space,” said Pittman, a Magee native. “Me and Antavious Willis play the Superback position. That’s our game, we catch the ball we make guys miss. When we come out the backfield, we make guys miss.”

“When you add [Clark and Clay] in the mix with Frank we feel like we’ve got a really, really legitimate bonafide Division I running back room,” Hall said. “And then Chandler Pittman and Rambo at the Superback position have also had great springs.”

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

57-year-old Julius Eric Parsons of Kenosha, Wis., was arrested and charged with aggravated...
Wisconsin man arrested, charged for Monday stabbing in Hattiesburg
-
Miss. Gov. Reeves signs pet insurance bill
Miss. parents ‘a nervous wreck’ after daughter goes missing in New Orleans
Miss. parents ‘a nervous wreck’ after daughter goes missing in New Orleans
MBI takes lead in The Rock Church shooting by JCSD reserve deputy
MBI takes lead in investigation into shooting at Jones Co. church
The Gainesville Police Department said emergency crews were called to a transformer fire at a...
2 men electrocuted while trying to steal from power substation, police say

Latest News

Dreke Clark, Southern Miss
Southern Miss beefs up backfield this spring
Rodrigo Montenegro
Southern Miss erupts for 6 runs in the 8th to survive Southeastern Louisiana
Rodrigo Montenegro
Southern Miss erupts for 6 runs in the 8th to survive Southeastern Louisiana
22 October 2016: The San Diego State Aztecs announced the hiring of their new Athletic Director...
San Diego State AD, Hattiesburg native John David Wicker enjoying run with Aztecs basketball