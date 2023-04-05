Scattered showers will move in for your Thursday and will linger into the weekend.

This evening will be cloudy and warm as temperatures fall into the mid 70s this evening. Overnight lows will bottom out into the low 70s.

Tomorrow will be cloudy with scattered t-storms during the afternoon and evening hours. Highs will top out in the low 80s.

That front will stall over Mississippi, giving us a good chance for rain for you Good Friday and Saturday. Temperatures will be a little cooler with highs only reaching the low 70s.

As of now, Easter Sunday is looking dry with mostly cloudy skies and highs in the upper 60s.

Sunshine will return to the area early next week. Skies will be mostly sunny next Monday and next Tuesday.

