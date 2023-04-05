Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Wild Wednesday

Scattered showers will move in for your Thursday and will linger into the weekend.

Patrick's Wednesday PM Forecast 4/5
By Patrick Bigbie
Published: Apr. 5, 2023 at 6:25 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

This evening will be cloudy and warm as temperatures fall into the mid 70s this evening. Overnight lows will bottom out into the low 70s.

Tomorrow will be cloudy with scattered t-storms during the afternoon and evening hours. Highs will top out in the low 80s.

That front will stall over Mississippi, giving us a good chance for rain for you Good Friday and Saturday. Temperatures will be a little cooler with highs only reaching the low 70s.

As of now, Easter Sunday is looking dry with mostly cloudy skies and highs in the upper 60s.

Sunshine will return to the area early next week. Skies will be mostly sunny next Monday and next Tuesday.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Miss. parents ‘a nervous wreck’ after daughter goes missing in New Orleans
Miss. parents ‘a nervous wreck’ after daughter goes missing in New Orleans
57-year-old Julius Eric Parsons of Kenosha, Wis., was arrested and charged with aggravated...
Wisconsin man arrested, charged for Monday stabbing in Hattiesburg
-
Miss. Gov. Reeves signs pet insurance bill
MBI takes lead in The Rock Church shooting by JCSD reserve deputy
MBI takes lead in investigation into shooting at Jones Co. church
The Gainesville Police Department said emergency crews were called to a transformer fire at a...
2 men electrocuted while trying to steal from power substation, police say

Latest News

Patrick's Wednesday PM Forecast 4/5
Patrick's Wednesday PM Forecast 4/5
04/05 Ryan's "Building Clouds" Wednesday Morning Forecast
04/05 Ryan’s “Building Clouds” Wednesday Morning Forecast
04/05 Ryan's "Building Clouds" Wednesday Morning Forecast
04/05 Ryan's "Building Clouds" Wednesday Morning Forecast
The crew set up headquarters at the Rolling Fork fire station, a building left with three walls...
Lamar County Fire Services offering help in Rolling Fork