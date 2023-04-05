Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Wild Wednesday

Reserve deputy placed on administrative leave following The Rock Church shooting

JCSD Reserve Deputy Ryan Walters, who is a member of The Rock Church and its security team, was...
JCSD Reserve Deputy Ryan Walters, who is a member of The Rock Church and its security team, was involved in an altercation with 45-year-old James Corey Donald that resulted in Donald being shot in the upper torso area.(Jones County Sheriff Department)
By Renaldo Hopkins
Published: Apr. 5, 2023 at 11:16 AM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - The Jones County Sheriff’s Department reserve deputy who was involved in the shooting death of a man outside of a church has been placed on administrative leave.

JCSD announced on Wednesday that Reserve Deputy Ryan Walters has been placed on administrative leave after Sunday’s incident outside The Rock Church, pending the outcome of the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation’s investigation.

MBI takes lead in The Rock Church shooting by JCSD reserve deputy
MBI takes lead in The Rock Church shooting by JCSD reserve deputy(wdam)

Walters, who is a member of the church and its security team, was involved in an altercation with 45-year-old James Corey Donald that resulted in Donald being shot in the upper torso area. MBI confirmed Donald died suffering from his injuries on Monday.

Man dies after Sunday church shooting; Off-duty deputy confirmed as shooter, sources say

MBI is leading the investigation due to a deputy being involved in the shooting.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

57-year-old Julius Eric Parsons of Kenosha, Wis., was arrested and charged with aggravated...
Wisconsin man arrested, charged for Monday stabbing in Hattiesburg
-
Miss. Gov. Reeves signs pet insurance bill
Miss. parents ‘a nervous wreck’ after daughter goes missing in New Orleans
Miss. parents ‘a nervous wreck’ after daughter goes missing in New Orleans
MBI takes lead in The Rock Church shooting by JCSD reserve deputy
MBI takes lead in investigation into shooting at Jones Co. church
The Gainesville Police Department said emergency crews were called to a transformer fire at a...
2 men electrocuted while trying to steal from power substation, police say

Latest News

JCSD says 18-year-old Jimena Martinez is considered to be a vulnerable person.
Jones Co. Sheriff’s Department asks for help searching for missing teenager
Firefighters with the Macedonia Volunteer Fire Department responded to the scene on U.S....
Bicyclist struck by car, injured on U.S. 11 Tuesday night
The crew set up headquarters at the Rolling Fork fire station, a building left with three walls...
Lamar County Fire Services offering help in Rolling Fork
6pm Headlines 4/4
6pm Headlines 4/4