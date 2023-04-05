Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Wild Wednesday

Missing person located safe, Jones Co. Sheriff’s Department says

18-year-old Jimena Martinez has been located safe, according to the Jones County Sheriff's...
18-year-old Jimena Martinez has been located safe, according to the Jones County Sheriff's Department.(Jones County Sheriff's Department)
By Renaldo Hopkins
Published: Apr. 5, 2023 at 10:44 AM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A missing person reported in Jones County has been found.

According to the Jones County Sheriff’s Department, Jimena Martinez has been located safe.

The sheriff’s department wanted to thank the public for sharing the missing person report.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

57-year-old Julius Eric Parsons of Kenosha, Wis., was arrested and charged with aggravated...
Wisconsin man arrested, charged for Monday stabbing in Hattiesburg
-
Miss. Gov. Reeves signs pet insurance bill
Miss. parents ‘a nervous wreck’ after daughter goes missing in New Orleans
Miss. parents ‘a nervous wreck’ after daughter goes missing in New Orleans
MBI takes lead in The Rock Church shooting by JCSD reserve deputy
MBI takes lead in investigation into shooting at Jones Co. church
The Gainesville Police Department said emergency crews were called to a transformer fire at a...
2 men electrocuted while trying to steal from power substation, police say

Latest News

Dreke Clark, Southern Miss
Southern Miss beefs up backfield this spring
Dreke Clark, Southern Miss
Southern Miss beefs up backfield this spring
William Carey baseball
William Carey baseball improves to 28-6
William Carey baseball
William Carey baseball improves to 28-6
Rodrigo Montenegro
Southern Miss erupts for 6 runs in the 8th to survive Southeastern Louisiana