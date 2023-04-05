Missing person located safe, Jones Co. Sheriff’s Department says
Published: Apr. 5, 2023
JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A missing person reported in Jones County has been found.
According to the Jones County Sheriff’s Department, Jimena Martinez has been located safe.
The sheriff’s department wanted to thank the public for sharing the missing person report.
