Midtown Green gets greenlight for $1.2 M construction bid

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - This week, the Hattiesburg City Council voted to approve a bid of $1.2 million to construct Midtown Green, a park that’s been in the works since 2020.

The park, a 4.2-acre plot near Arlington Loop, will feature a quarter-mile track, pavilion and the city’s first inclusive playground.

The city received a $500,000 grant in 2021 from the Department of Wildlife, Fisheries and Parks and matched the funds from the 1% sales tax revenue for the city’s parks and recreation.

Hattiesburg Mayor Toby Barker said a lot goes into a project like this.

“You get your plan together, then you go after the grant, and, of course, state and federal grants take a long time to go through that process,” said Barker. “Then you’re dealing with post-COVID prices on construction, so then you have to pick the right time to throw that bid out there.”

Barker said the city is also doing a drainage project out near the park so there are no adverse effects to the neighborhood.

“So, all those things combined kind of pushed the timeline back,” Barker said. “But, we’ve got a bid that we can work with now. The council’s accepted it, and we look forward to construction beginning.”

Barker said the city hopes to break ground on Midtown Green sometime this summer.

