Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Wild Wednesday

MBI: Jones Co. reserve deputy charged with murder in The Rock Church shooting

George Ryan Walters is being charged with second-degree murder for the shooting death of...
George Ryan Walters is being charged with second-degree murder for the shooting death of 45-year-old James Corey Donald.(Jones County Sheriff's Department)
By Renaldo Hopkins
Published: Apr. 5, 2023 at 11:16 AM CDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation has arrested and charged the Jones County Sheriff’s Department reserve deputy involved in Sunday’s church shooting.

According to MBI, George Ryan Walters has been arrested and charged with second-degree murder. The sheriff’s department said that Walter turned himself in to authorities Wednesday.

The shooting took place at The Rock Pentecostal Church in Laurel after Walters, a member of the church and its security team, was involved in an altercation with 45-year-old James Corey Donald. Walters was off-duty at the time of the incident.

The Mississippi Department of Public Safety says MBI is investigating the incident and...
The Mississippi Department of Public Safety says MBI is investigating the incident and gathering evidence.(wdam)

Walters reportedly shot Donald in the upper torso area, and MBI confirmed he died suffering from his injuries on Monday.

Man dies after Sunday church shooting; Off-duty deputy confirmed as shooter, sources say

JCSD announced earlier Wednesday that Walters was placed on administrative leave Tuesday pending the outcome of the investigation and said he will remain on leave until the resolution of the charge.

The Mississippi Department of Public Safety says MBI is investigating the incident and gathering evidence.

Simpson County District Attorney Chris Hennis has been assigned by Jones County Circuit Judge Dal Williamson to oversee the prosecution of the case, and MBI agents will share their findings with the Simpson County District Attorney’s Office once the investigation is complete.

The sheriff’s department says Walters has been booked into the Jones County Adult Detention Facility as he awaits his initial appearance in Jones County Justice Court at 2:30 p.m. Thursday.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Miss. parents ‘a nervous wreck’ after daughter goes missing in New Orleans
Miss. parents ‘a nervous wreck’ after daughter goes missing in New Orleans
57-year-old Julius Eric Parsons of Kenosha, Wis., was arrested and charged with aggravated...
Wisconsin man arrested, charged for Monday stabbing in Hattiesburg
-
Miss. Gov. Reeves signs pet insurance bill
MBI takes lead in The Rock Church shooting by JCSD reserve deputy
MBI takes lead in investigation into shooting at Jones Co. church
The Gainesville Police Department said emergency crews were called to a transformer fire at a...
2 men electrocuted while trying to steal from power substation, police say

Latest News

Patrick's Wednesday PM Forecast 4/5
Patrick's Wednesday PM Forecast 4/5
Food Pantry Open
Grace’s Home of Heroes opens a food pantry for veterans
Broadcasters from across the state gathered at the University of Southern Mississippi Wednesday...
USM hosts annual Mississippi Association of Broadcasters Day
In 2021, Hattiesburg announced it received a $500,000 grant from the National Park Service to...
Midtown Green gets greenlight for $1.2 million construction bid
A 19-year-old Jones County woman was arrested Wednesday morning and charged with performing a...
Jones Co. female behind bars for performing sexual act with dog on social media