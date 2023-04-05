Local lineman reacts to National Line Worker Appreciation Day

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - Lineworkers risk their lives to make day-to-day life easier for many across the state by working at extreme heights and handling thousands of bolts of electricity.

Kenny Batte has worked as a lineman for Dixie Electric Power Association in the Pine Belt for 12 years.

Batte said respecting the job is the key to success in the field.

“You’ve got to respect it,” Batte said. “We try to always tell our guys not to fear our job but respect our job.

“With our line of work being high-voltage linemen, you don’t get many second chances.”

Batte is one of the hundreds of lineworkers across the state who work to control power outages and other issues.

While Batte and many others are often in the background, days like National Lineworker Appreciation Day on April 18 shine light on their commitment.

Supervisor Tommy Ulmer said that while the job is dangerous, being appreciated helps make it worthwhile.

“These guys have a very dangerous job,” Ulmer said. “As you can see in the background, the guys in the bucket, you’ll see an orange cover on one line. He’s holding 7,200 bolts in his hands. These guys, they work in all kinds of conditions. It doesn’t matter. Rain. Sleet. Snow. Thunderstorms. Whatever. They’re out working trying to restore power.

“They’ve got a very dangerous job. So, we appreciate it when they get appreciated.”

Batte says at the end of the day, it’s all about helping the community.

“It feels great, just being able to give back to the community, to build a power community,” Batte said. “We’ve got a fiber now that we’re able to really impact lives and that’s been more of a happiness for everybody right now than really anything.”

