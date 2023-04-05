Law enforcement responds to Tuesday night shooting on Westover Drive

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Law enforcement responded to a shooting incident on Westover Drive in Hattiesburg Tuesday night.

According to the Hattiesburg Police Department, a fight resulted in a shot being fired inside the business around 10 p.m. No one was reported hit.

The Lamar County Sheriff’s Office also responded to the scene to assist HPD and confirmed the shooting happened inside Wendy’s on Westover Drive.

This incident is currently under investigation.

Anyone who has information related to the incident is asked to contact HPD at (601)-544-7900 or Metro Crime Stoppers at (601)-582-STOP (7867).

