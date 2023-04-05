Lamar County Fire Services offering help in Rolling Fork

ROLLING FORK, Miss. (WDAM) - Some folks in the Pine Belt are on the ground in Rolling Fork lending a hand.

Several members of the Lamar County Fire Services went hands-on this week as they arrived with pumpers, tankers and ATVs to assist with a town still reeling from tornado damage.

“The large portion of the town has some type of damage to it,” said Lamar County Fire Coordinator Kyle Hill. “Everybody we’ve talked to, everywhere we’ve gone, there’s damage of some type in town. The majority of the infrastructure in town is damaged, from the water system to the power; gas systems.”

Everything is down right now.”

The crew set up headquarters at the Rolling Fork fire station, a building left with three walls due to tornado damage.

In his experience, Hill said this scene is similar to one he worked on in the Pine Belt in 2005.

“Probably, the first major disaster I had in my life with Lamar County Fire Services was with Katrina,” Hill said. “You go back to that and all of the recent tornadoes, people have come to help Lamar County. Lamar County is blessed with a lot of resources, so we want to give back. And this is our way of doing that.”

The team is housed at a local church near the station where they can quickly respond to any calls.

Hill said the town’s recovery is just beginning.

“They are going to have to rebuild this town from the ground up,” Hill said. “It’s going to take a long period of recovery, and that’s the other side of it; recovery for the long haul, not the short term too.”

The group will remain in Rolling Fork until Friday afternoon.

