Jones Co. Sheriff’s Department asks for help searching for missing teenager

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Search efforts have begun as a teenager has been reported missing out of Jones County.

According to the Jones County Sheriff’s Department, 18-year-old Jimena Martinez was last seen on St. Joseph Drive in the Hoy community Wednesday morning. She was seen getting inside a white pickup truck of an unknown make or model instead of getting on the school bus.

Martinez is described as a Hispanic female who stands at about 5 feet, 2 inches in height and weighs around 170 pounds. She has dark hair and brown eyes.

JCSD says Martinez is considered to be a vulnerable person.

Anyone who has information on Martinez’s whereabouts is asked to call JCSD at 601-425-3147 or Jones County Crime Stoppers at 601-428-STOP (7867).

