HB 521 awaiting Miss. Gov. Reeves’ signature

Pine Belt firefighters are reacting to a bill designed to recruit and retain more volunteer firefighters in Mississippi.
By Charles Herrington
Published: Apr. 4, 2023 at 8:03 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - Pine Belt firefighters are reacting to a bill designed to recruit and retain more volunteer firefighters in Mississippi.

That legislation is one step away from becoming law. House Bill 521 is awaiting Miss. Governor Tate Reeve’s signature after clearing its final legislative hurdle last week.

The bill would set up a length of service award program for volunteer firefighters, which would be based on a points system and would allow a volunteer to receive annual $500 payments in individual accounts.

After a defined term, the firefighter would get a lump sum payout.

As it stands now, the bill would have a $3 million appropriation annually.

“We are ecstatic about it because it’s been a long time coming,” said Dan McKenna, chief of Glade Fire & Rescue in Jones County. “The volunteers in the service have decreased dramatically over the last ten years. This incentive will hopefully drive the interest and recruit the people we really need.”

“It’s great that we got a good bill passed out and now we’re just waiting for it to go before the Governor for his signature,” said John Pope, chief of the Collins Fire Department and president of the Mississippi Firefighters Association. “We don’t see any issues that would keep it from being signed.”

Pope said there was a three-year repealer added to the bill, which would allow it to be changed.

If signed into law, it would take effect on July 1.

