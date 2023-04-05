Win Stuff
Hattiesburg to host annual student job fair on April 11

Hattiesburg Student Job Fair
Hattiesburg Student Job Fair(City of Hattiesburg)
By Cam Bonelli
Published: Apr. 5, 2023 at 3:44 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The City of Hattiesburg is preparing to host its annual job fair for local high school students ages 16 and up next week.

The job fair will be held Tuesday, April 11, at the Jackie Dole Sherrill Community Center, located at 220 West Front Street, from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.

High school students will have an opportunity to meet with local employers who have immediate hiring needs for the summer and industries that could spark promising careers.

“We want our young people to use their summer in a productive way, and earning a little money and learning soft skills in the process is a good way of doing that,” said Hattiesburg Mayor Toby Barker. “So, I think we’ll have a lot of opportunities for young people who want to work this summer, and we hope that everyone will come out next Tuesday from 4 to 6 at Jackie Dole.”

This initiative first began in 2019 and has continued as an avenue to connect youth to opportunities for the summer and beyond.

This event is open to employers looking for summer help or to hire those who are 16+. Businesses interested in participating can do so at no fee.

To reserve a table, businesses should contact 601-545-4501 or email bmercier@hattiesburgms.com.

The following departments with the City of Hattiesburg will be onsite to discuss immediate hiring needs and future career opportunities:

  • City of Hattiesburg Parks & Recreation
  • City of Hattiesburg Public Works
  • Hattiesburg Fire Department
  • Hattiesburg Police Department

