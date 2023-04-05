Hattiesburg to host annual student job fair on April 11

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The City of Hattiesburg is preparing to host its annual job fair for local high school students ages 16 and up next week.

The job fair will be held Tuesday, April 11, at the Jackie Dole Sherrill Community Center, located at 220 West Front Street, from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.

High school students will have an opportunity to meet with local employers who have immediate hiring needs for the summer and industries that could spark promising careers.

“We want our young people to use their summer in a productive way, and earning a little money and learning soft skills in the process is a good way of doing that,” said Hattiesburg Mayor Toby Barker. “So, I think we’ll have a lot of opportunities for young people who want to work this summer, and we hope that everyone will come out next Tuesday from 4 to 6 at Jackie Dole.”

This initiative first began in 2019 and has continued as an avenue to connect youth to opportunities for the summer and beyond.

This event is open to employers looking for summer help or to hire those who are 16+. Businesses interested in participating can do so at no fee.

To reserve a table, businesses should contact 601-545-4501 or email bmercier@hattiesburgms.com.

The following departments with the City of Hattiesburg will be onsite to discuss immediate hiring needs and future career opportunities:

City of Hattiesburg Parks & Recreation

City of Hattiesburg Public Works

Hattiesburg Fire Department

Hattiesburg Police Department

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WDAM. All rights reserved.