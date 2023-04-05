Grace’s Home of Heroes opens a food pantry for veterans

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) -Grace’s Home of Heroes now is accepting non-perishable food donations for their brand-new food pantry.

The organization is collecting canned food, hygiene products and boxes.

Grace’s Home of Heroes is a non-profit organization in the Pine Belt that helps veterans and their families.

The pantry not only will provide food for veterans, but for their families as well.

“People in general, we don’t think of the spouse of those veterans serving our country as well,” Home of Heroes founder Amber Travis said. “But they’re having to sacrifice their time being away from their spouse and, basically, being a single parent sometimes when their spouse is in deployment.

“So, we want to be able to serve them and afford them the same opportunities as our veterans as much as we can.”

If you are interested in locating and/or donating to the pantry, contact Grace’s Home of Heroes at (601) 543-2126 or send them an email at graceshomeofheroes@gmail.com

